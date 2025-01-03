Detroit Tigers Insider Offers Insight Into Star Free Agent Pursuit, No Imminent Deal
The Detroit Tigers are still trying to find ways to improve their roster coming off an epic last month and a half of the season, rallying from nearly double digit games behind in late August to make the playoffs and come within one game of an ALCS appearance.
Of course, the most significant free agent who the Tigers have been connected to and seen as a legitimate threat to sign is Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman, ironically who they dispatched on their way to a five-game ALDS defeat as the hands of the Cleveland Guardians.
Bregman checks all the boxes for Detroit in that he fills a need a third base, adds a powerful elite right-handed bat to the lineup, and brings a veteran presence with a winning mentality to a young team figuring out how to take the next step.
Conflicting reports have differed in the Tigers interest in Bregman versus their standing in the sweepstakes and willingness to go to the number the nine-year veteran seems to be seeking both in terms of length and AAV.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic joined Foul Territory this week and said while the interest is real, those who are making it seem like it's about to happen and extremely close are not correct.
"The Tigers definitely like Alex Bregman and Alex Bregman has some interest in the Tigers," Stavenhagen said. "But as much as social media has wanted to portray Bregman to the Tigers as imminent, I don't think it has ever quite gotten to that point...Maybe the Tigers just aren't willing to spend, they'd love to have Bregman but up to a certain point. I don't know what their number is but I don't think they're looking for a seven-year deal, I don't think that they're willing to go up to $200 million."
Stavenhagen went on to say exactly what has seemed like the case for Bregman's entire negotiation period, Detroit is looking to be the last team standing and force the two-time All-Star's hand in signing a deal at a lesser price than he was initially looking for.
Barring a surprising team throwing their hat in the ring for Bregman, the Tigers are likely bidding against the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. With both teams likely willing to spend more than Detroit, the Tigers will have to hope their competition doesn't go to a place they simply can't in the bidding war.
For now however, patience is paying off and Detroit is still very much involved. Just don't expect the Tigers to sign him today or tomorrow.