Detroit Tigers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Solid West Coast Trip
The Detroit Tigers will be heading back home just 3.5 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot thanks to a solid West Coast trip.
Coming into the week, the Tigers knew that it was going to be a pivotal week for their playoff chances. Detroit got stuck with a tough schedule spot going from a game on Monday, right into a trip to California to face the San Diego Padres. As expected, the Tigers dropped that game, as not getting a day off at this point in the season for a trip like that is a rough scheduling.
In the second game of the series against the Padres, Detroit then suffered a tough 6-5 loss in 10 innings. Staring a potential sweep in the face, the Tigers were able to get a big win in the series finale, as they won by a score of 4-3.
Detroit knew that the second half of the road trip was going to be a bit easier playing the Oakland Athletics, but they once again found themselves on the wrong side of a game in extra innings to open up their series against the Athletics.
The Tigers once again bounced back, however, from an extra innings loss with a good game, as they won by a score of 2-1 on Saturday. Brant Hurter pitched an excellent game in his role coming in after the opener. The win also shows the resilience that Detroit had the day after losing another game in extra innings.
In the series finale, the Tigers handled business rather easily, as there was no letdown on getaway day for them. Detroit went on to beat Oakland by a score of 9-1 to wrap up their West Coast trip with a 3-3 record.
The Tigers going .500 on the West Coast trip is very solid, as they are now just 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card Spot. In the week coming up, they will be at home against the Colorado Rockies and the Baltimore Orioles.
Detroit will be getting a much-needed day off before facing the Rockies, as that should be a series that the Tigers aim to try and sweep. The series against the Orioles will be a bit more challenging, but this is a Baltimore team that has been hovering around .500 for the last two months.
If the Tigers keep chipping away and playing well, they are going to continue to play some meaningful baseball in the next few weeks.