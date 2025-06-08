Detroit Tigers Land Another High School Slugger in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Detroit Tigers have taken high school hitters with each of their last two first-round picks.
It safe to say that the early returns have been promising.
One of them is at High-A West Michigan and bucking for a promotion. The other is at Class-A Lakeland. He’ll miss the season with shoulder surgery, but he showed his ability to hit in the smattering of games he played.
So, will Detroit go back to that prep well when it comes on the clock at No. 24 in the MLB draft next month in Atlanta?
MLB.com, which published a recent first-round mock draft, believes the Tigers will do just that.
Who is Slater de Brun?
With that pick, MLB.com has the Tigers taking outfielder Slater de Brun, who plays at Summit High School in Oregon.
His scouting report reads like a future center fielder. He’s considered to have a high baseball IQ and his tools are, for now, wrapped up in great defense. He could be an above-average hitter with the right development, but he may not possess Major League power.
But that’s what development in the minor leagues is for. Given what the Tigers have at the MLB level in their outfield and in their minor league pipeline, de Brun is the type of player that can be given plenty of time to get things aligned for the big leagues.
The Tigers also have the No. 34 overall pick, which is a Competitive Balance Round A pick, but MLB.com didn’t project that selection. Detroit could trade that pick if it wants to. But it cannot trade its assigned first-round pick at No. 24.
The Tigers have done well with their last seven first-round picks. Each of their picks from 2018-22 are in the Majors — pitcher Casey Mize in 2018, outfielder Riley Greene in 2019, infielder/designated hitter Spencer Torkelson in 2020. pitcher Jackson Jobe in 2021 and Jung in 2022. Jung is currently at Triple-A.
Detroit’s last two first-round picks came from the prep ranks. In 2023, the Tigers selected outfielder Max Clark out of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Ind. He is currently at High-A West Michigan but could get promoted to Double-A Erie this season.
Last year the Tigers selected shortstop Bryce Rainer from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, Calif. He is currently impressing scouts at Class-A Lakeland. Rainer will have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
