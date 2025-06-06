Detroit Tigers Top Prospect On Incredible Hot Streak, Continues To Shoot Up Rankings
The Detroit Tigers have the best farm system in baseball, completely flush with an elite list of future stars which make up an elite group.
With a baseball future that is as bright in the Motor City as anywhere else, fans have been paying close attention to not just what the incredible 2025 Tigers have done with the best record in Major League Baseball, but their young guns as well
One of their stars is emerging not just as a potential best prospect in the organization, but potentially in the entire big leagues.
For as much as the deserved attention Max Clark gets as a possible future superstar in terms of the scouting community as a whole, his fellow 2023 first round teammate might be even better right now.
Kevin McGonigle Enters Top-10 Prospect List During Dominant Season
No. 37 overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft infielder Kevin McGonigle is ranked by Major League Baseball as the No. 26 prospect in the league.
However, in their updated in-season rankings, McGonigle moved into the top-10 for Baseball America and continues to absolutely tear the cover off the ball after missing a significant chunk of the beginning of the year due to an ankle injury.
On Tuesday night, the young slugger hit another home run, only his second of the season so far. But with two more doubles on Thursday night, McGonigle raised his slash line on the season to .382/.488/.647 with 16 RBI and 26 hits in 19 games.
It has become clear very quickly that McGonigle is well ahead of his competition in High-A, and it would not be a surprise to see him moved up to Double-A Erie over the coming weeks.
Last season, McGonigle played in 74 games across Single-A and High-A in what was ultimately his first full professional season and he did not look overwhelmed at all. With a slash line of .309/.401/.452 alongside five home runs and 44 RBI, it was a fantastic start.
In 2025 though, the 20-year-old has gone from promising potential future very good prospect to someone who has become undeniable when considering the best prospects in baseball.
If McGonigle can continue to develop at this rate, it could realistically be less than two years until fans in Detroit see his Major League debut.
McGonigle has become must see type stuff in West Michigan, but it certainly does not look like he's going to be there for a whole lot longer.