Detroit Tigers' Latest Success Product of Organization's Talent Pipeline
The Detroit Tigers shocked the world when they went on a 34-19 run across August and September last year, culminating in an American League Wild Card berth. Not to be outdone in 2025, they have continued to shock the baseball world with their American League-best 21-13 record entering play Sunday.
It is not on the strength of major free agent signings over the offseason. They did make signings, but the most notable was Jack Flaherty.
The front office did not trade away key prospects to bolster the roster with big-name talents who found their superstar in other markets. It has been on the strength of growth from within that the Tigers have continued to be successful.
In a press conference over the winter, president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, said, "Regardless of what we do this winter, the majority of our growth has to come from within. There's just too much opportunity on this roster and that's the beauty of building with young players. We have to help them get better."
To this point, they have done just that.
After winning the American League Cy Young in 2024 on the back of a Triple Crown performance, Tarik Skubal continues to prove he is one of the best starting pitchers in the sport. After a sluggish start, he has since turned things around and has pitched to a 2.21 ERA across 40 2/3 innings in seven starts with 48 strikeouts and a 176 ERA+.
Jeff Seidel of The Detroit Free Press (subscription required) recently wrote an article on the team's success and pointed out that it is no longer the product of a small sample size.
"They have basically started this season right where they left off in 2024," writes Seidel, "creating a solid three-month stretch of winning baseball, even though the Tigers have suffered an incredible run of injuries. It's no longer a small sample size."
The sample size continues to grow, and the rate at which Detroit wins baseball games continues to grow along with it. They may not spend as much money as other teams at the top of the table, and they may not work the trade market as hard as other World Series contenders.
To this point in the season, they have been successful. And with a 55-32 record since last August, with mostly the same roster, the player development and growth from within has been a key part of their success, and it does not look to be ending anytime soon.