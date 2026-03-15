Tigers' Kevin McGonigle Has Long Way To Go Before Making MLB Debut

The Detroit Tigers are hoping to make it back to the playoffs for the third straight year. In the previous two seasons, the Tigers failed to make it out of the American League Divisional Series. There is a great chance that Detroit wins the AL Central. But the question is whether Kevin McGonigle will make an impact.

McGonigle is the team's top prospect. He is coming off a very respectable 2025 campaign in the minor leagues. He started in A ball, but finished the season in Double-A. Across those three levels, the former first-round pick slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs, 80 RBI, 59 walks to 46 strikeouts and 101 hits in 88 total games.

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With his impressive minor league season, A.J. Hinch and the Tigers were excited to see what he could do in spring training this year. So far, the shortstop is slashing .280/.438/.560 with one home run, two RBI and six walks over 13 games played. But he has been struggling as of late.

Hinch, Detroit's manager, hinted at the reason why McGonigle is struggling over his last few spring training games.

"A lot of balls away, too. We're getting closer and closer to the season style, where there's not a lot of free pitches. ... Scouting reports are starting to be paved a little bit. ... Young hitters are going to see a complete change," Hinch told Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

#Tigers manager A.J. Hinch on pitchers throwing more non-fastballs to Kevin McGonigle, who has walked six times in his past seven games:



"A lot of balls away, too. We're getting closer and closer to the season style, where there's not a lot of free pitches. ... Scouting reports… https://t.co/1Cmbq5zLBb — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 14, 2026

Kevin McGonigle Has a Long Way To Go Before Making His Debut

Kevin McGonigle has been struggling lately in spring training. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Before spring training started, there was some thought that McGonigle could make the team out of spring training. If that were to happen, he would be skipping Triple-A completely. That is not a normal progression in the minor leagues, but it shows the confidence the Tigers have in him.

With his recent struggles, though, it is reasonable to expect McGonigle to start the year in Triple-A. Opposing teams are starting to develop a solid scouting report on the 21-year-old. Pitchers have been executing their game plan lately, and McGonigle has yet to make the adjustment.

Still, there is an opening for McGonigle on the big league roster. Trey Sweeney is dealing with a shoulder strain, which has held him out of spring training. If he is not ready to go by opening day, the Tigers could have no choice but to put McGonigle on the 26-man roster.

McGonigle has some adjustments to make, but the talent and potential are there. He may not be ready for the MLB just yet, but the top prospect is going to make his debut at some point in 2026.

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