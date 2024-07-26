Detroit Tigers Likely Trade Candidate Speaks Out Amid Rumors
The Detroit Tigers are widely expected to trade starting pitcher Jack Flaherty ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline next week. With so many teams needing starting pitching help, there will be no shortage of potential suitors to acquire him.
Flaherty has become one of the most talked about starting pitchers on the trade market. Rumors have been swirling aggressively around him.
Despite all of the rumors about his future, Flaherty took the time to speak out about the speculation.
As shared by the Detroit Free Press, Flaherty is keeping a level head about the likelihood that he will be moved at the deadline again. Last year, the St. Louis Cardinals traded him ahead of the deadline.
"Going through it last year, I don't think I handled it very well last year going through it. I think going through it last year, and then taking this, you just control what you can control one day at a time."
If he is indeed coming down his last days as a member of the Tigers, Flaherty spoke out about his short tenure in Detroit.
"The goal is to go out and win games for this team. These guys are awesome. I've enjoyed every single second here. These guys are an unbelievable group of guys. Just enjoy it, and then try to go out and win games."
After struggling following his trade deadline move last year, Flaherty spoke out about how he is focusing on handling the rumors this time around.
"I think just experience with everything. Experience with one time going through it, get your name thrown around in a bunch of different scenarios. I'm just in a better place mentally this year than I was last year, so I've done a much better job of taking it one day at a time. I'm focused on trying to win games."
During the 2024 season with the Tigers, Flaherty has put together impressive numbers. He has started 18 games, compiling a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
The 28-year-old veteran has proven that he can be a very valuable part of a rotation.
All of that being said, the trade deadline is coming up quickly. Flaherty seems likely to be on a new team soon. Despite that fact, he remains grateful for his time with Detroit and has prepared himself much better for a move than he was at this time last year.