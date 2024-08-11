Detroit Tigers Lineup Suffers Major Loss with Outfielder Hitting IL
The Detroit Tigers are playing out the stretch of the 2024 season after being sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Playing spoiler is their role for the last few weeks, but they will be doing it without another key member of their lineup.
Over the weekend, rookie outfielder Wenceel Perez left the game on Friday against the San Francisco Giants. His exit was salt in the wound of what ended up being a 3-2 loss.
Perez was lifted from the game because of soreness in his left abdominal area. When he was placed on the injured list, the team called it a left oblique strain. Depending on the severity of the injury, his 2024 campaign could be over.
Making his MLB debut on April 8th, Perez started the season in a timeshare with Kerry Carpenter and Mark Canha. An extended stay in the injured list for Carpenter and Canha shifting to more work at first base and designated hitter before being traded opened the door for Perez to receive consistent playing time.
He took full advantage, as his defensive metrics have been solid. Perez has recorded a +3 Outs Above Average and +2 Defensive Runs Saved during his 574 innings in right field. However, improvements can still be made, as his UZR/150 metric is slightly below average at -0.3.
In addition to his work in right field, Perez has received ample opportunities in centerfield. He has played 178.1 innings without making an error, but his metrics are not as strong up the middle as in the corner.
At the plate, Perez has recorded a .242/.298/.386 slash line. Not the strongest numbers, but for his first exposure to big league pitching in his career, they are serviceable. His OPS+ of 90 and wRC+ of 92 are both slightly below average, but the Tigers have opted to hit him leadoff regularly.
A switch-hitter, he does offer a solid power/speed combination with nine home runs and nine stolen bases. He has added 13 doubles and five triples, scoring 49 runs with 32 RBI.
Taking Perez’s spot on the roster will be Akil Baddoo. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has struggled to find the success he had as a rookie during the 2021 season. In 27 games in 2024, with 73 plate appearances, he has recorded a ghastly slash line of .125/.219/.297.
With a focus on their youth down the stretch, Baddoo could step right into the role that Perez is vacating because of injury. Regular starts in the outfield and a spot atop the lineup, despite his struggles this season, could be waiting for Baddoo.