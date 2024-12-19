Detroit Tigers Listed as Best Fit for Alex Bregman in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have had a somewhat quiet offseason so far, as they haven’t quite made the splash that many are hoping for. However, the offseason is still young and there are plenty of options out there still.
It was an amazing 2024 campaign for the Tigers. Detroit went on to snap a long playoff drought thanks to a ridiculous second half of the season. However, with winning comes expectations, and those have certainly gone up for the Tigers.
Coming into the offseason, Detroit had a couple of clear needs. One of the most pressing was to improve an offense that could go stagnant at times. With positional needs at first base and third base, acquiring the middle of the order type hitter that they need is very realistic. However, things have been quiet on that front so far.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently named the best fit for some of the top remaining free agents. For the Tigers, they were listed as the best fit for third baseman Alex Bregman.
“According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the interest between Bregman and the Tigers is mutual. If this is surprising, it's only because it implies that Bregman is not scared by the power-suppressing tendencies of Comerica Park. But on the plus side, Bregman would reunite with former Astros manager A.J. Hinch at a time when he has the Tigers on the rise. It wasn't until late in 2024 that Detroit became a contender, but it doesn't feel like a fluke after so many years of rebuilding. As for dollars and cents, well, the Tigers used to spend twice as much on payroll as they did in 2024. Time to get back to that, guys.”
If Detroit is looking to make a big upgrade this offseason at third base, there is no better choice than Bregman. Due to recent moves by the Houston Astros, it certainly seems like the third baseman is no longer on their radar. However, teams like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets have all expressed interest, as the Tigers have some stiff competition.
On the field, the slugger is an excellent hitter and fielder with a plethora of playoff experience. With the ability to provide the Tigers with gold glove caliber defense and a presence in the middle of the batting order, the talented third baseman really is a perfect fit for the team.
While he is a perfect fit, he won’t come at a cheap cost. Bregman could be looking for a deal around $200 million this offseason, and while Detroit has the means to get there, it would be an expensive deal for them.
Due to the team having high expectations for 2025, adding the talented slugger would help push them closer toward being a World Series contender.