Detroit Tigers Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the busiest teams in trade rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. With that in mind, they made a flurry of roster moves on Monday.
As revealed by the Tigers' PR on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Tigers made five moves.
They placed infielder Javier Baez on the medical emergency and bereavment list, optioned left-hander Eason Lucas to Triple-A, recalled star catcher prospect Dillon Dingler and infielder Ryan Kreidler from Triple A, selected left-hander Bryan Sammons from Triple A, and transferred Case Mize to the 60-day injured list.
With those moves being made, Detroit is still widely expected to be very busy ahead of the deadline.
Quite a few names have been mentioned as potential trade candidates. Among those names are Jack Flaherty, Andrew Chafin, Mark Canha, and even superstar ace Tarik Skubal.
No one truly knows what the Tigers are going to do ahead of the deadline. However, it seems very likely that they will undero a major roster shakeup.
Looking ahead to the future, Detroit has to find a way to put a group of talent together that can get the team back into postseason contention. They have been unable to get the right roster together all at the same time.
While it is a monster task to undertake, it must be done. The moves they make at the trade deadline will be a huge factor in turning the franchise back around.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors over the next 24 hours. The Tigers have a lot of pieces that could move and it seems likely that fans are in for a wild ride.