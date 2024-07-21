Detroit Tigers Manager's Blunt Message To Front Office About Trade Rumors
The Detroit Tigers are looking like a team that could sell off talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 10 days. Even superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal has been mentioned in trade rumors recently.
While they're expected to be a seller, the Tigers are not wanting to give up on the season. They also need to be careful to not trade players that could be centerpieces for the future.
With that in mind, the team's manager, AJ Hinch, sent a very short and blunt message to the front office.
“I want to buy."
At 48-50 on the season, Detroit is just six games out of an AL Wild Card spot. They aren't done by any means. If they were to buy, they could claw their way closer to playoff contention.
Looking at the Skubal rumors in particular, trading him would be a major mistake.
The 27-year-old ace pitcher still has two years left on his contract following the 2024 season. There is no reason to panic and move him for the best offer. He's locked in and is one of the best pitchers in baseball.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Skubal has made 19 starts for the Tigers. In those appearances, he has compiled a 10-3 record to go along with a 2.41 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, a 6.7 K/BB ratio, and 116.0 innings pitched.
Those are numbers that teams simply cannot replace when they lose them. Keeping Skubal on the roster would be a wise decision both for now and long-term.
As for the idea of becoming buyers ahead of the deadline, that doesn't seem likely. Detroit doesn't need to sell off all of their talent either. The Tigers are looking more competitive this year than they have in recent years, but they don't need to have a drastic deadline either direction.
It will be interesting to see what Detroit ends up deciding to do over the next 10 days. However, they should not even consider the idea of trading Skubal.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors attached to the team. Contenders around the league would love to add a talent like Skubal, but the most that the Tigers should do would be to trade a name like Jack Flaherty.
Hinch likely won't get his wish of buying, but Detroit should take some wisdom that they don't need to become-fledged sellers either.