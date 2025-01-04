Detroit Tigers Must Act Before Another Team Signs Their Top Free Agent Target
It has been a fairly quiet offseason so far for the Detroit Tigers after an amazing campaign in 2024.
Coming into the offseason, there were a lot of high expectations for the Tigers. As a team that surprisingly became one of the best in the league in the second half of the season, the hope was that they would build on that by making a splash or two this winter.
However, things have been mostly quiet for Detroit so far. The two most notable moves they made were to sign Gleyber Torres and Alex Cobb to one-year deals. Torres will slide into second base as the starter, moving Colt Keith to first base.
Furthermore, Cobb didn’t pitch much for the Cleveland Guardians due to injury last year, but if healthy, he projects to be a middle to end of the rotation starter.
While those two signings fill a need, it likely doesn’t move the needle for the franchise in 2025. One player who the Tigers have been linked to this offseason is Houston Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman.
However, Mark Feinsand reports that Detroit has had ample time to sign a player who has been a perfect fit for them, and nothing has been done yet.
“Detroit recently signed Torres to play second base, and while its third-base situation remains fluid, the Tigers have had ample time to make a play for Bregman to this point.”
The pairing of the Tigers and Bregman has made sense all offseason, and while both sides seem interested, the price is likely what’s holding up a deal. Detroit hasn’t spent big on a free agent long-term since they signed Javier Baez a few years back. That deal hasn’t worked out well for Detroit, and his contract could be playing a part in their hesitancy.
However, the slugging third baseman has been one of the most consistent and well-rounded players at the position in the game for quite some time. For the last three seasons, he has totaled a WAR over 4.0.
In 2024, the right-hander totaled a .260 batting average, 26 home runs, and 75 RBIs. That type of production would be a welcome sight in a Tigers’ lineup that lacked power and a run producer, especially from the right side.
While he is a good positional fit, he also is familiar with manager A.J. Hinch, who used to be his manager with Houston.
As the offseason continues to roll on, the market should be getting clearer for Bregman. Even though there are some other good suitors, Detroit should be focused on getting a deal done.