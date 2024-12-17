Detroit Tigers Named Most Realistic Landing Spot for Alex Bregman in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have started the offseason on a somewhat quiet note so far, but that could all change with a splash or two in free agency or the trade market.
It was an amazing year for the Tigers in 2024, as they were able to snap their lengthy playoff drought and proved that their young core is ready to compete. Due to the surprising success last year, expectations for this offseason and next season are very different.
Coming into the offseason, there were some clear needs for Detroit. One of the most pressing was to improve a lineup that was lackluster at times in 2024.
When looking at the current roster, the two positions that they could look to upgrade are either at first base or third base. Despite free agency being open for a while now, there are still some good players available at both positions.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about Alex Bregman being the most realistic fit for the Tigers.
“There's more than one good fit for Bregman, but the best fit for him is in Detroit. There, he would reunite with former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and get to be the established, experienced star in a clubhouse that otherwise skews young and hungry. The interest between Bregman and the Tigers is mutual, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. And even if signing him could cost as much as $200 million, well, the Tigers used to be a big spender and it's past time they were again.”
The recent trade of Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two players that could be short-term and long-term options at third base for the Houston Astros, as their desire to bring back Bregman has likely dropped.
If that’s the case, there are a couple of teams that have a need for his services, and Detroit would be at the top of the list. The slugger and the Tigers are a good fit for each other, as he can upgrade a position of need, and also be the right-handed bat in the middle of the order that they desire.
With experience playing for A.J. Hinch with the Astros, there is some nice familiarity there as well.
The biggest sticking point for Detroit’s pursuit of Bregman will be the contract. The talented third baseman could be looking for a deal that is worth nearly $200 million, which would be a big spend for the Tigers. However, if the money is right, he is an excellent and realistic fit for Detroit.