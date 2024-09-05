Detroit Tigers on the Wrong End of Historic Comeback by San Diego Padres

The @Padres:



4/8: down 8-0, won 9-8

5/20: down 5-0, won 6-5

7/30: down 5-0, won 6-5

9/4: down 5-0, won 6-5



No other MLB team in 21st century has had 4 games in a season where they were down 5+ runs & being shut out only to blank their opponent the rest of the way & rally to win pic.twitter.com/oiaB4eSNUH