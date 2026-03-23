Tigers Offseason Moves That Already Look Smart, and Dumb

The Detroit Tigers are just days away from Opening Day and fans getting their first look at the roster Scott Harris put together this offseason in what they hope is a season with championship potential.

A Major League offseason is never an easy thing to navigate, however while the start was extremely slow, it's safe to say most are satisfied with the overall winter following several huge moves in the month of February.

Overreacting to spring training results is often a fool's errand, however they should not be dismissed as irrelevant either. When it comes to Detroit, there are several moves that have looked both positive and negative, so here are two of each.

Smart: Signing RHP Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Tigers received some criticism when they handed Anderson a $7 million contract with a $10 million option for 2027 despite him never being an impactful big league arm before going to play in Korea. Part of this was because it was in December and the first major move they made, before signing guys like Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander.

Anderson though has arguably been the best pitcher on the team in camp with a 0.69 ERA across six appearances, striking out 17 and walking just five in 13 innings pitched. Taking on the swingman role, he will undoubtedly start some games for Detroit this year as well as serving up some critical long relief innings.

Given some other questions in the back end of the rotation, the Tigers certainly are glad Anderson is around.

Dumb: Trading Away RHP Chase Lee

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chase Lee | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Detroit needed to create a roster spot when they re-signed Kyle Finnegan to a two-year contract, and they did it by dealing away young right-hander Chase Lee to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league left-hander Johan Simon.

Lee has responded with a 0.00 ERA and 0.632 WHIP across 6.1 innings this spring for Toronto and looks like he will be a huge part of their bullpen. Though someone had to go and Lee was right on the bubble, the Tigers perhaps wish they had gotten rid of someone else other than the rookie.

Ultimately, it may end up being an inconsequential move, but fans will still question it.

Smart: Signing LHP Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Valdez has not gotten a ton of action this spring, but that's largely because the team has already seen what they needed to across his four starts. He looks like the bonafide second ace Detroit needs, and if he can be that, his contract will be worth every penny and more.

With a 0.98 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, the southpaw is ready to join Tarik Skubal at the top of the rotation and give the Tigers arguably the best duo in the American League. It was the most expensive deal of the Scott Harris era, so the pressure is on.

So far, the results are very much there.

Still TBD: Passing On Infield Help

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Kevin McGonigle and his push to make the Opening Day roster have been the story of the spring, but Detroit is not too far removed from facing the fury of fans after they declined to pursue Alex Bregman or any difference making infielder in free agency.

If McGonigle is truly ready to go out and be the difference maker this lineup needs out of the gate, the conversation becomes a moot point. But in the likely event he is an unseasoned rookie who goes through some serious struggles early, it will be frustrating that the team did not put its best possible lineup out there with an open championship window.

The left side of the infield will be watched closely to start the year, especially if the top prospect in the organization is on the team.