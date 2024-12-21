Detroit Tigers 'Over the Moon' With Eventual Javier Baez Replacement
The Detroit Tigers have seen immediate results from their first round pick a couple of years ago and couldn't be happier about it.
MLB prospect analysts Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra recently looked through each MLB team's farm system for one stat that stood out. For the Tigers, it has been the plate discipline of infielder Kevin McGonigle.
Having McGonigle develop in the middle of the infield would be a saving grace for this struggling Detroit offense.
"The Tigers were enthused to add McGonigle with the No. 37 overall pick in '23 and over-the-moon with his early results in the Minors, particularly when it came to his plate discipline," said the writers. His K/BB ratio was best among 1,081 Minor Leaguers who got at least 300 plate appearances in '24."
It has become infamous now, but shortstop has been a black hole in the batting order for a while now. Last year, that position produced just a .190/.238/.315 slash line with 14 home runs and 69 RBI for Detroit.
A large part of that is the nightmare contract that Javier Baez is currently riding out. Baez has three years and $73 million left on his deal, which does put a dent into what the Tigers can do in free agency.
He has just a .221/.262/.347 slash line in his three years in Detroit. It is no secret that they are biding time until they can replace him.
They have already brought in another young player in Trey Sweeney, whom they acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the last deadline.
Sweeney is a solid defensive presence, but isn't much of an upgrade at the plate. He posted a .218/.269/.373 line with four home runs and 17 RBI over 36 games last year. He's currently the No. 18 overall prospect in the farm.
He's never been an outstanding player at the plate, though, so they likely aren't holding their breath at him being the long term answer. The most probably outcome is him becoming a utility infielder that has a little bit of pop in his bat.
McGonigle is on pace to be the ideal answer at shortstop with Colt Keith looking like the guy at second.
The former first round draft selection posted a .309/.401/.452 slash line during his first full season in the organization. He doesn't have much home run power, but makes up for it in other ways.
He stole 22 bases, drew 46 walks and struck out just 28 times over 74 games last year. His baserunning and plate discipline will earn him a spot in the MLB lineup at some point.
By the time Baez's contract runs out, he will just be turning 23. Detroit has their answer in the organization, they just need to bide time until he is ready.