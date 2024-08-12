Detroit Tigers Potential Spoiler in American League Playoff Race
The Detroit Tigers’ odds of making the 2024 MLB postseason are slim to none. How they handled the trade deadline, and shipping out veterans on expiring contracts, provided some insight to how they felt the rest of the season would unfold.
Just because the Tigers likely aren’t going to make the playoffs themselves doesn’t mean they won’t have a major impact on how the American League bracket will shape up. The role they will be playing for the remainder of the season is that of spoiler.
The team could receive a fruit basket from the Houston Astros for how well they performed against the Seattle Mariners last week. Detroit stole a series from the AL West contenders, winning the first two games 4-2 and 6-4.
The Tigers were in position to sweep the Mariners, but a three-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth by Mitch Haniger saved Seattle from a sweep. They won the series finale 4-3 to help keep pace with the Astros.
Over the weekend, Detroit faced off against another playoff hopeful, this time a National League team. The San Francisco Giants hosted the Tigers for the last three games of their West Coast trip.
More competitive games were played, as the Giants won the first two contests 3-2 and 3-1. Game 3 was a victory for Detroit, who is heading back home on the back of a 5-4 victory.
On Tuesday, the Tigers will be starting another series against Seattle. Cy Young award frontrunner Tarik Skubal will be toeing the rubber in a rematch against George Kirby from last week.
Skubal’s presence atop the Detroit starting rotation makes them a tougher opponent than the other franchises whose playoff hopes have been distinguished. Contenders fighting for a playoff spot better ensure they pick up at least one other win outside of the Skubal match-up, otherwise, they are staring down the barrel of a potential sweep.
It was the fate that the Mariners faced last week and will be looking to avoid a repeat of starting Tuesday night. After that series, the Tigers will be hosting the American League East-leading New York Yankees.
Skubal will be anchoring that series on Sunday Night Baseball presented on ESPN against Marcus Stroman. The only other probable starting pitcher shared by the team this week is Keider Montero, who will pitch Game 2 of the weekend series against the Yankees.
A lot of attention will be put on the pitching staff, but the Detroit lineup has received a jolt from some of their young players as well. Outfielder Parker Meadows has provided a spark and catcher Dillon Dingler hit his first career home run in the victory over San Francisco.
With Matt Vierling and Riley Greene back in the lineup as well, navigating the Tigers’ lineup is not as much of a cakewalk as it has been at previous points this season.