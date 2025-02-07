Detroit Tigers Predicted to Add Former All-Star Closer to Their Talented Bullpen
With Spring Training right around the corner for the Detroit Tigers, the team has been very active looking to make improvements.
Despite a lackluster start to the offseason, things have heated up for the Tigers of late.
The team signed Tommy Kahnle and Jack Flaherty to help bolster both their bullpen and starting rotation, boosting a pitching staff that has talent, but also tons of youth.
Even though it was a very successful campaign for Detroit in 2024, making these upgrades was pivotal to help ensure they prove last year was no fluke.
In the playoff series against the Cleveland Guardians, it became clear the Tigers needed another front-end starting pitcher. While the team is fortunate to have someone the caliber of Tarik Skubal as their ace, it takes more than one good starting pitcher to win in October.
Even though it didn’t appear like it to start the winter, the Tigers now seem to have the win-now mindset, which is great to see.
If that’s the case, they might not be done adding players.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted Detroit would have one more splash left in them, projecting them to sign veteran closer Kenley Jansen to further bolster their bullpen.
“At this stage in the offseason, though, it's getting difficult to find a team that both could reasonably afford the 37-year-old and doesn't already have a clear closer on its staff. Maybe Detroit makes one more $15 million-ish acquisition?”
While adding Alex Bregman is the splash most want to see Detroit make, adding more help for the bullpen is never a bad thing.
With Jansen rising in the all-time saves list, he has a desire to continue to being a closer while competing for a contender.
The Tigers could offer him both of those things.
A.J. Hinch utilized the bullpen very nicely last year in the second half of the season and the playoffs. Arguably the most impressive part about his maneuvering was the fact he didn’t have a clear closer.
Depending on matchups and situations, Hinch pieced together the last couple innings of a game.
Adding Jansen would at least give them someone who has pitched in high-pressure postseason moments, while still performing well at 37 years old.
With the Boston Red Sox last year, Jansen totaled a 3.29 ERA and 27 saves.
While he might not be in his prime anymore, he would be a valuable addition to an already talented Detroit bullpen.