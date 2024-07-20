Detroit Tigers Predicted to Become Sellers Despite Hot Stretch
There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the Detroit Tigers the past two years with many of their young players seemingly ready to take the next step and become contributors at the Major League level.
Unfortunately, the results have left much to be desired as they finished six games under .500 and nine out of first place in the AL Central last season, and now sit two games under .500 and are 12 out of first entering Saturday's contest.
Teams around the league are trying to figure out what they will do ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
With things being so tight in the Wild Card race in both the AL and NL, there are many organizations reluctant to ship out some of their best pieces with them still being in the playoff picture.
The Tigers are a little further back than they'd like to be at this point in time. Trailing the Boston Red Sox by six games, it's hard to picture this group maintaining their hot stretch that has seen them win three in a row and eight out of their last 10.
Because of that, Jason Beck of MLB.com thinks Detroit will be sellers at this deadline.
"Though the Tigers are potentially another hot stretch away from entering the AL Wild Card picture, and just a few wins away from .500, they have several veterans on short-term deals who could bring more talent in return to fortify Detroit's future," he writes.
If it's not a guarantee they can play their way into the postseason, then it would be smart for the Tigers to sell no matter how disappointing another year of missing the playoffs will be.
Jack Flaherty has generated a ton of interest with his bounce back season. Veteran outfielder Mark Canha is a candidate to be acquired, along with catcher Carson Kelly. And as contenders look for bullpen arms, they could sell off some of theirs.
It would be the smart thing to do.
With so many teams looking to buy, those who are trading away pieces will receive an inflated return because the resources are so scarce.
Detroit's fanbase might be tired of this front office planning for the future, but if they aren't going to be playing fall baseball this year, then it's important they take advantage of this market.