Detroit Tigers Predicted to Trade Fan Favorite Starting Pitcher at MLB Deadline
The Detroit Tigers are one of the more interesting teams around Major League Baseball heading into the trade deadline. While they aren't out of the playoff hunt by any means, the chances of making the postseason seem slim unless things go their way over the next few weeks.
As a whole, the Tigers have been playing much better baseball, giving Motor City plenty of hope for the future of this ball club. There's young talent on the roster and others in the minors who could make an impact in the near future, too.
However, they could ruin much of that if they make bad decisions in the next few weeks.
What they do with Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty could be a good indication of how the front office feels about the future of this team. Skubal, who doesn't hit free agency until 2027, would be the best player traded at the deadline if they decide to move him.
Flaherty, who's also been in trade rumors, would also be one of the top players moved. He hits free agency at the end of the year, so trading him makes some sense. If Detroit doesn't believe that he's going to re-sign with them in the offseason, getting something back from a team would be the right decision.
From what Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic believes, that could be the case. Stavenhagen predicted one player to be traded, picking Flaherty.
"Flaherty’s resurgent season will make him among the best pitchers available. With an elite strikeout rate, Flaherty has pitched like a frontline starter, and he has responded well after missing a start with back soreness.
"He will have suitors, and because he’s on an expiring deal, chances are the Tigers make the move."
There's a scenario where they keep Flaherty to not only make a playoff push, but to re-sign him in the offseason if they feel confident that he'd do so. Having the 28-year-old in the middle of their rotation for the next few seasons would help, as he's impressed in a big way in 2024.
After struggling a bit at times in recent years, Flaherty has posted a 3.13 ERA, 3.15 FIP, and has struck out 127 in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
That's certainly the type of pitcher that a contending team would want, so there's always a chance that the Tigers simply get a package they can't refuse for someone who could leave in a few months for nothing.