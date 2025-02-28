Detroit Tigers Prospect Named 'Most Likely' To Win Rookie of the Year in AL Central
With spring training heating up for the Detroit Tigers, the team is focusing on being prepared for the much higher expectations they will face in 2025.
After a great campaign in 2024, the Tigers have followed it up with a strong winter. For a little while, it looked like Detroit was going to remain a bit quiet, but things heated up before the start of spring training and the roster is really looking strong.
Unfortunately, it would have been a perfect offseason if they were able to sign Alex Bregman to help bolster a lineup that could have used an impact right-handed bat.
While the batting order will have to improve with some young players stepping up, the starting rotation is looking like a really exciting unit for Detroit.
Last year, the unit was led by Tarik Skubal, who won the American League Cy Young award. However, after trading Jack Flaherty at the deadline, they leaned heavily on their bullpen to help get them through the second half of the season.
Now, the unit has some young depth with a couple of talented veterans mixed in. However, one wild card is their top prospect, who will have his eyes set on making an impact in 2025.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently spoke about pitcher Jackson Jobe from the Tigers being the most likely player from the AL Central to win the Rookie of the Year award.
While it’s no guarantee that Jobe will be in the rotation on Opening Day, he figures to be a prominent fixture in the rotation in 2025.
Last year in the minors, the young right-hander totaled a 2.36 ERA across multiple levels in 91.2 innings pitched.
The innings pitched number is where the depth of the rotation for the Tigers will come in handy. More than likely, they won’t want their top prospect to top the 150-innings mark in his rookie campaign.
At just 22 years old, Detroit must be smart with his workload to hopefully help him stay healthy long-term.
As one of the best prospects in baseball, he can certainly make a significant impact on the team based on what he has accomplished so far in the minors.
Last year, Jobe actually got a small glimpse of the Majors at the end of the season and in the postseason. This will likely help gain him valuable experience moving forward and help prepare him for what to expect this coming season.
If the workload is there, and he pitches like he did in the minors, Jobe could certainly be bringing home the Rookie of the Year award in 2025.