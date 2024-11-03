Detroit Tigers Prospects in Arizona Fall League Receive Praise From Expert
The Detroit Tigers are riding a high right now after a huge comeback to make the playoffs. However, the success of the organization has continued with the performance of two top prospects in the Arizona Fall League. Both Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno have been raking, catching the eyes of many and earning high praise from MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis.
Briceno has arguably been the best hitter in the AFL so far. In 16 games, he is slashing .458/.515/.915 with a 1.430 OPS, seven home runs, two doubles and two triples. The 20-year-old has come back in a strong way from his injuries.
"Briceño features some of the best power potential in Detroit's system but didn't get a chance to show it much this season because he missed three months with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee," Callis wrote.
Briceno sports above average power, which he has shown in the Fall League in a short amount of time.
Liranzo, acquired in the Jack Flaherty trade, has hit .389 with one home run and six doubles with six walks to just eight strikeouts in his 10 games in the AFL.
"... the switch-hitting Liranzo has a similar offensive profile to Briceño with perhaps a bit more power and a little less hitting ability," Callis said of Liranzo.
The 21-year-old hit .244 with 12 home runs in the regular season after hitting 24 in the previous season. While he does posses great power, one of the best attributes he displays is his plate discipline.
In each of the last two seasons he has walked at least 70 times, showing he has a propensity to take a walk.
However, the two share a similar concern.
"The biggest question with both is whether they can remain at catcher, which would greatly enhance their value," Callis explained.
Both have struggled defensively behind the plate, which is why they have started to get time at first base. They split their defensive innings between the two in order to get their bats in the lineup while they continue to work on their skills behind the plate.
Of the two, Liranzo has the better chance of sticking at the position. He has a plus arm and is a 50 grade fielder, while Briceno is below average in both categories.
In an exciting system, Liranzo and Briceno both provide exciting power. Both are still a few years away, and if one of them could stick at catcher, it would be a huge boost to the Tigers.