Detroit Tigers Rank Low Among MLB Teams in New Team Valuations
The Detroit Tigers are quite an old team when it comes to American sports, having been founded back in 1901 and never changing their branding in that span of time.
Over time, they have found success and had failures, but ultimately their four World Series titles tell the story as one of the most storied franchises in the MLB.
Despite this, their team value has never been exceptionally high, whether that due to market differentials or depleting success over time given their last title came in 1984. It has been difficult to figure out where all the teams stand in relativity to each other, as there have not been many deep studies done on team value.
However, a recent study done by CNBC's Michael Ozanian did just that.
It goes into a strong level of detail regarding some of the more important financial aspects of each MLB club. The major factors included took a look at media, sponsorships, ticketing/online ticketing, MLB TV, sports betting, licensing agreements and the league investment fund.
All of these were put together to determine team value, revenue, earnings before deductions and debt as a total percentage of the value.
When it comes to the Tigers, things are not looking particularly great.
They rank No. 24 in the MLB when it comes to team value at $1.6 billion (league average is $2.62 billion). With that, they have $328 million in revenue, $51 million in earnings before deductions and a 10% debt rate as a percentage of the total team value.
Overall, it could be worse for Detroit, but it most certainly could be better.
The other American League Central teams rank as follows; Chicago White Sox at No. 15 ($2.15 billion), Minnesota Twins at No. 22 ($1.65 billion), Cleveland Guardians at No. 25 ($1.55 billion) and the Kansas City Royals at No. 28 ($1.45 billion).
It is interesting that the entire division remains at or below league average, as this is not seen with any of the other divisions.
Generally speaking, the debt rate for the Tigers is not all that bad compared to other teams, and 10% is actually around the average for this study since many teams are very close to that value.
Their income is on the lower end, but it is around the expected amount for a team in the bottom half of overall value on the list.
It is unfortunate to see them rank so lowly in team valuation, but the other financial information at least indicates potential for growth.