Detroit Tigers Receive High Marks for 2024 Campaign After Late-Season Surge
The Detroit Tigers enter play Tuesday with an 82-74 record, good enough for the second Wild Card berth, a spot they did not envision themselves in just one month ago.
On August 12th, the Tigers held a 56-63 record and were nine games back of the third Wild Card berth with three other teams between them and that coveted final playoff spot.
They have gone an astounding 26-11 since then, firmly entrenching themselves in contention for the October crapshoot that can see anything happen for any team with a punched ticket to the dance.
With six games left, Detroit looks to hold onto their ticket long enough for the collector to affirm its validity and allow them into the most exclusive event of the year.
It has been a run for the ages, with David Schoenfield of ESPN grading the Tigers' season as a "B+" in a recent article for the sports conglomerate.
"The pitching has been outstanding in this run," writes Schoenfield, "and it hasn't just been Tarik Skubal, who is going to win the AL Cy Young Award."
While it has not just been Tarik Skubal, he has been a massive part of Detroit's success this season.
The potential American League Cy Young winner enters Tuesday with a 2.48 ERA across 185 innings in 30 starts with 221 strikeouts, a 166 ERA+, and a 17-4 record.
Skubal leads the American League in pitcher wins, ERA, strikeouts, ERA+, and FIP (2.53), with leading the first three having him in line for the Triple Crown.
His FIP of 2.53 indicates that it has not been luck that has led to his success this season, either, and that Skubal may be a contender for the Cy Young Award for years to come.
The Tigers traded away one key member of their rotation at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline in Jack Flaherty with thoughts that their season was over.
Flaherty was pitching to a 2.95 ERA across 106 2/3 innings in 18 starts with 133 strikeouts and a 140 ERA+.
Reese Olson has been a revelation for Detroit this season, his second in the Majors.
The young righty has pitched to a 3.49 ERA across 108 1/3 innings in 21 starts with 98 strikeouts and a 118 OPS+.
Olson carries a FIP of 3.22, so he has been even better than his surface metrics indicate.
With the pitching staff that the Tigers employ developing as well as it has, and Skubal leading the charge, they are a club on the brink of perennial contention.
This season has been strong for Detroit, and next year could be that much better.