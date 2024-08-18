Detroit Tigers Reliever Shares Awesome Sled Story at Little League World Series
The Detroit Tigers will play in the Little League World Series game on Sunday night against the New York Yankees, an excellent opportunity for every player involved.
With Little League World Series players and fans in attendance, the Tigers and Yankees will get to share their love for baseball with kids who dream of playing at the big league level one day.
Before the game, Detroit players have been hanging out at the games, signing autographs, and hanging out with players. In typical Little League World Series fashion, players on the team decided to take a slide down the hill.
Sliding down the hill is a staple at the Little League World Series, as it's part of the fan experience. Will Vest joined in on the fun, sliding down in his jersey for Sunday night's game.
Vest, however, will have a big stain on his jersey near his right shoulder, as it looks like he took a fall off his slide. Jon Morosi of MLB Network caught him signing autographs, and Vest talked about the experience.
"I wish I could say it was a graceful slide, but it was not. Yeah, I did not do good on that one. I was trying to go for speed and I should've gone for safety. I'm good, I'm good to go, but I'm going to have a weird dirt stain on my jersey tonight."
Vest, who looks to be having the time of his life, would be funny to watch if he comes into the game out of the bullpen. He hasn't pitched in four days, so the chances of that happening seem high.
Many of the Tigers players seem to be enjoying their time at the Little League World Series. It's a once and a lifetime opportunity for all parties involved, as Major League Baseball only selects two teams to play in the game.
Detroit has been the center of attention since they arrived on Sunday morning. Little League World Series participants greeted them off their plane, players hung out with fans in the stands, and some players even announced the starting lineups in one of the games.
For many, Little League was the start of their baseball careers. And as the players see, they can accomplish anything they put their minds to.
There should be much more fun to take place during the remainder of the day. Even during the game, Major League Baseball makes sure that players enjoy their time in Williamsport.