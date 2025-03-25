Detroit Tigers Rising Star Reaches Two Franchise Milestones in This Bold Prediction
The Detroit Tigers are set for the 2025 season, one in which they will be looking to build upon the momentum they generated from a surprising run last year.
The Tigers made the playoffs as a Wild Card team, upending the Houston Astros on the road before falling short in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.
Detroit found its success last season primarily on the back of its dominant pitching staff, led by Tarik Skubal's AL Cy Young-winning effort, a talented bullpen and manager A.J. Hinch's innovative and aggressive approach.
The return of Jack Flaherty to the team's starting rotation, a resurgent Casey Mize and the addition of top prospect Jackson Jobe have the Tigers looking like a force on the mound once again in 2025.
For the team to take the next step, the offense will have to do its fair share to move up the league rankings, and outfielder Riley Greene will need to continue to lead the way.
Writing for ESPN's 2025 season preview, David Schoenfield predicted another fantastic season for Greene, calling for a pair of achievements that would put him in rarified air in recent Detroit history.
"Only nine Tigers outfielders have hit 30 home runs in a season -- Justin Upton was the last to do it, in 2016, and Rocky Colavito is the only one to do it more than once," Schoenfield wrote. "Riley Greene becomes the 10th and makes the All-Star team for the second consecutive season, the first Tigers outfielder to do that since Magglio Ordonez in 2006-07."
Greene has made major progress as a power threat in each of his three years in MLB.
As a rookie in 2022, he hit just five home runs in 93 games. He upped that to 11 in 99 contests in 2023, and then he broke through in a big way last season when he clubbed 24 in 137 games.
If Greene stays healthy and plays close to the full 162-game slate, there is every reason to believe he will eclipse the 30-homer mark, despite playing in a home stadium that is pitcher-friendly like Comerica Park.
Greene made his first All-Star game last year, and he could very well be poised to repeat that feat as Schoenfield predicts.
According to Fangraphs, Greene was good for 14 defensive runs saved and a UZR of 6.0 as a left fielder in 2024.
As a plus defender and high-caliber hitter, there's no reason to doubt his standing as an All-Star barring major regression.