Detroit Tigers Seek to Extend Winning Streak vs. Chicago White Sox
The Detroit Tigers’ recent play and opponent gives them a chance to get back to .500 for the season when they face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field in Chicago.
First pitch is set for 2:10 PM eastern.
The unusual four-game, wraparound series ends on Monday. Detroit (64-66) has already beaten Chicago (31-99) twice in the series, victories Sunday and Monday would allow the Tigers to get back to the .500 mark. That's no small feat for a team trying to blend being competitive with a youth movement and an eye on the 2025 season.
Detroit is also blending true starters like Tarik Skubal — who won Saturday’s game — with relievers who are serving as openers, such as Sunday’s starter, Beau Brieske.
The 26-year-old right-hander is primarily a reliever but he will make his seventh start and his 32nd appearance of the season on Sunday.
He last pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, where he threw two innings and gave up no runs on one hit. He struck out three.
In this blended role he is 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA in his last seven games, four of which were starts. He's only pitched 10.2 innings in that span, but he has struck out 15 and walked five while giving up two earned runs. He should give Detroit a good start on Sunday.
The White Sox will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Jonathan Cannon. The rookie is preparing to make his 15th start of the season and carries 2-7 record with a 4.26 ERA into the contest. He also has a save, as he has two additional relief appearances.
In his last start on Monday he gave up five earned runs and eight hits in six innings against San Francisco. He struck out four and walked one. In his last seven games he is 1-5 with a 4.32 ERA.
The Tigers put one of their top players, infielder Javier Báez, on the 10-day injured list on Friday with spine and hip inflammation. It's not clear how long Báez will be out of the lineup. But it does give the Tigers an opportunity to play more young players as they look to next year.
Recently, the Tigers called up both Trey Sweeney and Jace Jung to man third base and shortstop, respectively, the rest of the season. Detroit is also giving plenty of rope to catcher Dillon Dingler, one of the organization’s higher-ranked prospects who joined the team in late July and is attempting to make his own case for a role next season.
After this series concludes, the Tigers return to Comerica Park on Tuesday to begin a series with the Los Angeles Angels.