Tigers Infield Target Joins Division Rival on Less-Than-Expected Contract

The Detroit Tigers have quite a bit of work to do to build a roster that can push further into the postseason than previous iterations, and that may end up being a pretty costly endeavor.

With quite a few big-name free agents hitting the market this winter, there are plenty of options for them to choose from to improve some of their biggest needs. One of the most notable positions they may look into is third base, with Colt Keith being the presumed starter at this point in time.

One of the players they had reported interest in previously was Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, who has split playing time between third base and first base. However, they were unable to get a deal done with him, and instead, he will be heading to a division rival, as he agreed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Chicago White Sox.

BREAKING: Third baseman Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Murakami, 25, is the single-season home run champion in Japan and will bring his prodigious power to a rebuilding White Sox team. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2025

A bit of a surprise deal when it comes to the landing spot, but ultimately, it's a team where he should be able to develop and become a cornerstone of what is a very young core of players at this point in time. The Tigers will have to look for other options at third base if they wish to add one, but according to reports, Murakami likely won't be playing there anyway.

Why Tigers Might Have Passed on Murakami

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There are a few things to factor in when it comes to the potential fit that Murakami would have had in Detroit. Firstly, the strikeout rate is already an issue for the Tigers. Riley Greene fills a similar role offensively, being able to produce an exceptional amount of power, but also striking out at an extremely high rate, picking up 201 this past year. Murakami is similar in that way, striking out 180 times in 143 games during his last full season in 2024.

The other major concern is his fielding. If Detroit were going to make a large-scale acquisition for a third baseman, their hope would be to upgrade defensively first and foremost. Murakami is not that, with a .943 fielding rate at third base during his time in Japan. Compared to a .994 fielding rate at first base, his professional position seems clear at the MLB level. This was confirmed by Jeff Passan of ESPN, who noted he is expected to play first base for the White Sox.

Munetaka Murakami is expected to play first base for the White Sox. With Murakami, Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, Miguel Vargas and Chase Meidroth -- and Braden Montgomery not far behind -- the White Sox's young bats have a chance to be quite good in the coming years. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2025

There are still options available to the Tigers; it is just a matter of being able to get the money put together for those respective options. Alex Bregman will likely cost quite a bit in terms of long-term capital, but would be a strong upgrade in the field and at the plate if they land him.

Recommended Articles