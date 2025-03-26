Detroit Tigers Shockingly Option Star Reliever to Triple-A Ahead of Opening Day
The Detroit Tigers have made a shocking roster decision just one day ahead of beginning the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
As reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers have optioned relief pitcher Jason Foley to Triple-A after his sensational 2024 season stepping into the closer role. Even though Foley has been a key part of the team's bullpen since making his debut in 2021, the team has decided there is not a spot for him at the moment.
In all likelihood, this will mean Brenan Hanifee - who has had an absolutely spectacular spring compared to a poor camp from Foley - gets a chance to make the roster.
The closer spot will likely be at the start of the season by committee unless someone emerges with potentially Hanifee getting opportunities along with guys like Will Vest and Beau Brieske.
Hanifee earned every bit of his spot after not giving up a run in 10.2 innings pitched over nine appearances with a WHIP below 1.0. In 21 appearances last season, Hanifee pitched to a 1.84 ERA, which combined with a great camp rightfully gives him a shot.
As for Foley, he will almost certainly be back on the roster at some point this season, but it was not pretty for him this spring. With a 6.14 ERA over 7.1 innings with 10 hits allowed, he seemed to have lost a step from last season.
Still, it's worth noting how sensational he was down the stretch last season, converting 13 of his 14 save chances with an ERA of 2.12.
Over the course of Foley's four-year Detroit career, he has an ERA of 3.16 in 210 bullpen appearances with 35 saves.
Still just 29 years old, it seems this was an odd man out situation and the Tigers may just have some of the best bullpen depth in all of baseball.