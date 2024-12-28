Detroit Tigers Should Add Intriguing 'Buy-Low' Starter to Their Rotation
The Detroit Tigers made the playoffs and almost reached the ALCS on the back of the dominance by Tarik Skubal and timely hitting.
It was an unlikely run they put together, and something they would like to avoid going forward with the goal being to boost this roster to the point where they can compete for the division on an annual basis.
To do that, they're going to need improved starting pitching.
As good as Skubal is - having won the 2024 AL Triple Crown and Cy Young Award - he can't be the only one who manager A.J. Hinch relies on to get outs during the playoffs, something that occurred throughout their postseason journey.
The Tigers added Alex Cobb already this winter, but based on his injury history and other question marks they have in the rotation, the front office should eye adding another arm.
With the possibility of going after Alex Bregman still on the table despite bringing Gleyber Torres in on a one-year deal, Detroit will want to keep as much money as possible available, meaning any other addition they make has to be relatively affordable.
Someone who could provide that, while also presenting upside, is Trevor Williams.
The right-hander is coming off a great showing with the Washington Nationals this past season when he posted a 2.03 ERA, but, the only catch is that came in an injury-shortened campaign where a flexor strain in his forearm limited him to just 14 starts and 66 2/3 innings pitched.
Still, those numbers should catch the eye of the Tigers.
They're not looking to sign a starter to a long-term contract at this point in time with former top prospect Casey Mize back in the mix, Reese Olson putting up back-to-back sub-4.00 ERA performances, and the current star prospect duo of Keider Montero and Jackson Jobe either slotted into a spot already or seemingly ready to get a look.
But, Williams would them another solid option if Mize, Olson or Montero struggle in 2025.
Spotrac puts his market value at $6.8 million and projects him to be signed on roughly a two-year, $13.6 million deal this offseason, something that is certainly affordable by Detroit.
Signing Bregman should be the priority for the Tigers.
Landing him would give this young clubhouse championship experience and an established superstar in the lineup, but if the front office and ownership group isn't interested in handing out that type of contract, they should bolster their rotation with the buy-low candidate Williams.