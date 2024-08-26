Detroit Tigers Skipper Discusses Team's New Goal Amid Hot Streak
There are very few teams playing as good as the Detroit Tigers right now.
After embracing a full on youth movement, fans have been able to see a future that looks bright with many of their star prospects getting an opportunity to play in the MLB, and performing well.
Entering Monday's finale against the lowly Chicago White Sox, they have a chance to reach the .500 mark for the first time since June 5. The day prior was also the last time they had a winning record this year.
With how well the Tigers are playing, that very well could change.
Following their four-game series against the White Sox that is wrapping up, they'll head back home to face another struggling team in the Los Angeles Angels. If this stretch goes well, Detroit will have given themselves a chance to finish above .500 for the first time since 2016.
But that's getting way out in front of what their current goal is.
Right now, all the Tigers are focused on is taking it one game at a time so they can first get back to an even record.
"It's important, it's the next goal. And once you accomplish that, then we will reset the goals. That's not what we want to be, and the season is not over if, and when, we can get to that mark," manager A.J. Hinch told Jared Wyllys of MLB.com.
Considering who is currently on this roster, finishing with a winning record would be a major step in the right direction.
There are seven players 24 years old or younger, and with the recent call up of intriguing prospect Ty Madden, that group has gained another member.
It's hard not to be excited about what is going on in Detroit.
Their prolonged stretch of losing and rebuilding seems to finally have a light at the end of the tunnel, and based on how well these youngsters are playing right now, that light seems to be coming sooner rather than later.
Hinch's job will be centered around making sure this team focuses on the task at hand and not dreaming about the big picture, or else they could be buried by the contending teams on their schedule who are still fighting for a spot in the postseason.
But, the Tigers have an opportunity to play spoiler, getting a taste of some fall baseball intensity when they face off against playoff-caliber opponents who are still jostling for position.
It will be interesting to see how they finish the year.