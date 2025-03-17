Detroit Tigers Skipper Explains Shocking Decision To Option Star Prospect
There was a bombshell report featuring the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
After it appeared like Jace Jung was going to be their Opening Day starting third baseman following the failed pursuit of Alex Bregman this winter and the injury to Matt Vierling, they made the shocking decision to option him to their Triple-A affiliate.
Jung was called up in August of last year, becoming a part of the magical run for the Tigers that resulted in them coming one win shy of reaching the American League Championship Series.
The 24-year-old wasn't a standout, slashing .241/.362/.304 with no homers, three RBI and an OPS+ that was seven points below the league average, but he was solid enough where it seemed like he was a shoo-in to make the Opening Day roster.
However, manager A.J. Hinch didn't feel like Jung's performance this spring was up to snuff.
"His timing was off almost entirely. Even the first day I know he ambushed a couple balls to the pull side. He just didn't make the adjustment timing wise to make this team. That's tough news to deliver. It's tougher news to take," the sipper said, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
Jung had a tough spring at the plate.
He went 4-for-33 with 10 strikeouts, hitting one homer and driving in one run.
That is not the type of performance Detroit was looking for offensively, and when Hinch put Javier Baez at third base and floated the idea of having both Baez and Trey Sweeney in the lineup at the same time, perhaps that should have been the hint that this move was coming for Jung.
But, it wasn't all bad for the top prospect during spring training.
Defense was a concern for him last season.
His 27 games at third and one at second base resulted in a bWAR of -0.6 and an Outs Above Average value at -3, per Baseball Savant.
Perhaps that has to do with him being more suited to play second base than at the hot corner, previously getting 154 games of experience at the keystone in the minors compared to 68 at third base.
However, in the 11 games and 56 innings he played this spring, he had zero errors for a perfect fielding percentage, while also having three putouts and 16 assists with a double play.
If Jung can figure out his swing in the minors, the fact his defense seems much improved could have him in line to be a breakout player at some point this year or in the near future.