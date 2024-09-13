Detroit Tigers Slugger Providing More Than Just Production at the Plate
There are a lot of reasons why the Detroit Tigers have stormed back into the playoff race in the American League.
In many people’s opinion, the biggest reason has been the performance of their pitching staff.
Led by AL Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal, they have been getting the job done in every facet as manager A.J. Hinch has pushed all of the right buttons.
With the pitching staff clicking, it has taken pressure off of the lineup, masking some of the issues they have.
The Tigers have had timely home runs, but don’t hit for much power. They are in the bottom half of the league in virtually every hitting statistic except triples, putting their youth and athleticism to good use.
While the offense struggles as a whole, there are some players who have shined through this season.
Arguably the brightest star has been outfielder Riley Greene.
Named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024, it was an honor the talented outfielder earned with stellar production.
He leads the team in runs (73), triples (6), home runs (21), RBI (66), walks (60), batting average (.265), on-base percentage (.357), slugging percentage (.488) and OPS+ (136).
To top it off, he has hit into only one double play in 517 plate appearances.
“He’s a magnet,” Hinch said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. “I think him emerging as an All-Star and maintaining the same personality has been fun to watch.”
The MLB trade deadline saw an exodus of veteran players departing, leading to a void in the leadership department that needed to be filled. Despite being in only his third year in the Major Leagues, Greene has taken on that role.
During batting practice, meetings are had with the coaching staff and players.
In the middle of them more often than not is Greene.
“Defense, offense, all-around player,” catcher Jake Rogers said. “He brings energy. He’s kind of the player you want on a team. I think any team would be thankful to have him.”
Turning 24 years old later in September, Greene is developing in front of the eyes of Tigers fans.
He is visible during games, often on the top step taking everything in alongside a hitting coach.
It is something he believes benefits not only himself, but sets an example for his teammates to follow without being the loudest guy in the locker room.
“My team in high school was, like, a rah-rah team,” Greene said. “They were always screaming, and yelling. I’m not doing that here, but I’m just trying to stay positive for the guys and cheer them on when I can and learn some stuff, too, while I’m doing it.”
Important games in September were not expected in Detroit this season, but the team has found a groove and has been on fire since July. He knows the team is giving everything they can despite their gas tanks being close to empty, which is why Greene does everything he can to help lead this team.
“Especially when we’re in September now, we’re all tired,” the All-Star outfielder said. “I’m not gonna say we’re not tired. We’re all tired. So it’s just really trying to just keep everyone going and keep the energy, keep the vibes up.”