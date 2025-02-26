Detroit Tigers Star Ace Continues Dominance With Dazzling Spring Training Debut
Detroit Tigers fans got their first look at their superstar ace in 2025, and he did not disappoint.
Defending American League unanimous Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal made his spring training debut on Wednesday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins and looked to be in the same tremendous form as when he finished the 2024 season.
Throwing two clean innings, Skubal gave up just one hit with no runs, no walks, and a strikeout on an absolutely nasty slider which he blew past Twins minor leaguer Jair Camargo:
Perhaps just impressive as his clean stat line was Skubal's accuracy and velocity this early into the spring. In 19 pitches thrown, the big lefty threw 14 strikes and reached 100.1 mph on a blazing fastball.
During the broadcast, it was revealed - to the surprise of absolutely no one - Skubal would be starting Opening Day on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and after he exited the game he spoke about what an honor it was during an in-game interview.
"You don't know how many Opening Days you’re gonna start in your career," Skubal said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required). "It’s an honor to start two of them...You get to face the reigning champs on Day 1. You see how their offseason was and you see that lineup, it’ll be fun. In their home park, too. I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Skubal was absolutely sensational in 2024, becoming just the 21st player in the history of baseball to receive the most prestigious honor for a pitcher in unanimous fashion.
In order for Detroit to recreate the magic of last season and potentially turn it into an even more complete campaign where they are at their best from start to finish, Skubal will need to be at the top of his game.
Repeating an 18-4 record with an ERA of 2.39, an ERA+ of 170, a WHIP of 0.922, and 228 strikeouts in 192 innings is not exactly a minor ask, but if anyone is up to it it's Skubal.
Having already established himself as arguably the best pitcher on the planet, the Tigers ace will somehow look to find another gear this season and improve his game even further, if that is even realistically possible.
It's safe to say that if Detroit were to get the same version of Skubal this season as they did last season, they would be absolutely thrilled.
If his spring debut is any indication, clearly he's off to a tremendous start.