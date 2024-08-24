Detroit Tigers Starting Pitcher Continues to Impress Amid Stretch Run
The Detroit Tigers were able to pick up a win in the first game of their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox behind some strong pitching once again.
Coming into the series, the Tigers knew that this was going to be the start of a very important series if they wanted to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Detroit handled business on Friday night, as they defeated the woeful White Sox by a score of 5-2.
In the win, the Detroit got another solid performance from their starting pitcher Keider Montero, who has continued to impress this month. Montero came into Friday night coming off his best performance of the season against the New York Yankees. Facing off against one of the best lineups in baseball last time out, Montero threw five scoreless innings in the win.
Against a drop in competition verus Chicago, Montero put together another very solid performance, as he went five innings and only allowed two runs. Montero didn’t factor in the decision, but the bullpen continued to be very good for the Tigers, as they didn’t allow a run over four innings.
In addition to the pitching staff performing well for Detroit, they also got a little bit of life from the lineup. Riley Greene and Matt Vierling each had two hits to lead the offense. It is important for the Tigers to continue to get some offensive production down the stretch, as the pitching staff has been very good.
In the month of August, the 24-year-old right-hander put together a solid stat sheet. In five starts, Montero has a 3-1 record, 3.54 ERA, and 22 strikeouts over 28 innings pitched.
As a young prospect for the Tigers, Montero is earning his spot in the rotation for next season with the performance that we have seen this month. The strong performance on Friday night helped inch the Detroit closer to .500, which is a mark they can reach if they sweep the White Sox.
Montero still has a lot of work to do to improve his overall season numbers, as he didn’t pitch well prior to August. However, the strong outings of late have been a very encouraging sight to see for the Tigers.
On Saturday, the Tigers will be sending their ace Tarik Skubal to the mound. The left-hander is going to be a heavy favorite against the White Sox, as he is having a Cy Young season.