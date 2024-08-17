Detroit Tigers Steady Work Have Them Boasting Elite Farm System
The Detroit Tigers have steadily improved their farm system over the past couple of seasons.
After graduating prospects like Spencer Torkelson, Casey Mize and Riley Greene, they took a hit. But since the last draft, they have been climbing in those ranks.
In MLB Pipeline's latest farm system ranking, the Tigers came in at No. 6, a small drop from being ranked fifth in the preseason. That is really due to Colt Keith graduating since then, but it's arguable their system got even stronger.
Outfielder Max Clark and pitcher Jackson Jobe are carrying them in these rankings, being the seventh and eighth prospects in the Top 100, respectively.
Clark, the No. 3 pick in 2023, has become exactly what Detroit had hoped with a .816 OPS over 90 games this year. Jobe has been just as dominant, posting a 2.01 ERA in 15 starts.
With the graduation of Keith, the biggest contributor in the system holding the ranking steady has been Kevin McGonigle. The 19-year-old infielder has made a massive leap in 2024, showing excellent plate discipline and a knack for getting on base.
Their dominance in the Top 100 continues with their 2024 first round pick of Bryce Rainer, who continued to strengthen the system after he signed. He was placed at No. 61 in the new Top 100, which is a nice spot for a newly ranked high school player.
One of the biggest additions to the Tigers at the deadline was getting Thayron Liranzo in the Jack Flaherty trade. Although he did not make the Top 100, a catcher who has the ability to hit for power is going to boost any system.
Holdovers like Jace Jung, Ty Madden and Dillon Dingler have continued to play well, maintaining their Top 20 status. Risers, such as Jaden Hamm, have also given a boost to their farm system with his 2024 breakout.
Detroit's pipeline is very top heavy, but the top of the list is so strong and highly touted that it has kept them on the cusp of being ranked within the top five. Despite their recent graduations, they have continued to retool.
Even if it is taking longer than some thought, cornerstones such as Greene and Tarik Skubal should be able to start building some momentum for this franchise while they wait for the next waive of studs to arrive.