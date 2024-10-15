Detroit Tigers Struggling Utility Man Not Predicted to Return After Tough Season
The Detroit Tigers had one of the most improbable comebacks in the history of baseball in 2024 to make the postseason after sitting nearly double digit games out as late as the last week of August.
Detroit was not satisfied with simply making the playoffs either, dispatching the preeminent American League powerhouse over the last seven years in the Houston Astros two games to none in the Wild Card round. The Tigers must continue to show that same relentless spirit this offseason when it comes to trying to improve the roster in order to try to make another run in 2025 that sees them even deeper in the postseason.
One of the ways to accomplish the goal is making upgrades at weak spots on the roster. And while Zach McKinstry has value as a utility defender who played five different positions plus designated hitter in 2024, things have bottomed out at the plate for the 29-year-old. Zachary Rotman of FanSided does not think the team is going to bring McKinstry back after his worst full season at the plate in his career thus far.
"He did steal 16 bases, but his bat was nothing more than a black hole in their lineup," Rotman wrote. "McKinstry ranked 263rd out of 286 hitters with at least 300 plate appearances this season with a 75 WRC+. That's not going to cut it...If the Tigers want to make another jump next season, they can't afford to give players like McKinstry many at-bats."
Detroit acquired McKinstry in a trade prior to the 2023 season, and in his two years with the team he has played in 266 games including starts in nearly every position on the field as well as even seeing some time on the mound in blowouts. As an arbitration eligible player this offseason and the next two off-seasons, McKinstry's estimated value by Spotrac is roughly $1.15 million for 2025.
The Tigers don't necessarily have to cut him loose, especially at that small of a number and with the value he brings on defense at any position needed, but they cannot go without an upgrade in the lineup. After he slashed a dreadful .215/.277/.337 in 118 games played 2024, Detroit should absolutely be able to find a utility player who can at least get close to McKinstry's defensive value and provide more on offense.