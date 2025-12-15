How Tyler Glasnow Decision Reduces Risk of Tigers Trading Ace Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers reportedly engaged in trade discussions about Tarik Skubal throughout December's Winter Meetings.

Multiple proposals centered on Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow as the main piece heading to Detroit. Now, that pathway has closed after Glasnow received assurances from Dodgers president Andrew Friedman that he's not going anywhere.

Friedman Tells Glasnow He's Staying in Los Angeles

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) and pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Tyler Glasnow confirmed Sunday on MLB Network Radio's "Sunday Sliders" that team president Andrew Friedman personally assured him he won't be traded this offseason. The conversation with Dani Wexelman ended weeks of speculation about the right-hander's future.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow told us on @MLBNetworkRadio Sunday Sliders that Dodgers President of Baseball Ops Andrew Friedman told him he isn't being traded. — Dani Wexelman (@DaniWex) December 14, 2025

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported earlier in December that Glasnow's name came up in trade conversations and the Dodgers would not oppose moving him. That sparked immediate speculation about potential packages for Skubal, who posted a 2.21 ERA with 241 strikeouts in 2025 while winning his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award.

Former MLB executive Jim Bowden with The Athletic (subscription required) proposed trade scenarios that included Glasnow as a potential centerpiece. One framework involved sending Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan, and top prospect Zyhir Hope to Detroit for Skubal. The Tigers have been weighing their options with their ace, who enters his final year of team control before free agency.

Glasnow expressed relief at the clarity. The 32-year-old struggled with shoulder inflammation during the regular season but delivered when it mattered most. He posted a 1.69 ERA with 25 strikeouts across six postseason appearances while helping the Dodgers capture their second straight World Series title.

Why Losing Glasnow Hurts Dodgers' Skubal Pursuit

Glasnow represented the Dodgers' most valuable trade chip for a simple reason. Detroit needs Major League talent, not just prospects, if they're trading a two-time Cy Young winner while trying to remain competitive.

The right-hander would have given the Tigers an immediate rotation anchor under contract through 2028. Despite his injury history, Glasnow posted a 3.19 ERA across 18 starts in 2025 and owns elite strikeout stuff when healthy. That combination of present value and future control made him crucial to any realistic Skubal package.

Without Glasnow, the Dodgers face a much steeper ask. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Tigers were intrigued by Los Angeles' prospect package during Winter Meetings discussions. But Detroit president of baseball operations Scott Harris wants more than just prospects for an ace entering his walk year.

The math doesn't work for most teams. The gap between Skubal and the Tigers on an extension sits around $250 million. Skubal's agent Scott Boras projects his client could become the first pitcher to earn $400 million in free agency after 2026.

That makes Skubal essentially a one-year rental. The Tigers bolstered their bullpen by agreeing to a deal with closer Kyle Finnegan, signaling their intent to compete rather than rebuild. Trading Skubal for only prospects contradicts that direction.

Dodgers Bet on Depth Over Blockbuster Addition

Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Los Angeles' decision reveals their confidence in rotation depth over acquiring another ace. The Dodgers already project to feature Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, and Roki Sasaki alongside Glasnow in 2026.

Glasnow's postseason performance validated the team's faith. After missing time with injuries, he delivered critical innings in October and recorded a three-out save on just three pitches to close out the World Series clincher. That reliability in high-leverage moments outweighs the appeal of a one-year Skubal rental.

The organization also addressed its biggest weakness by signing closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal earlier this month. With the bullpen shored up and five capable starters, the Dodgers see less urgency to mortgage prospects for short-term help.

Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg has addressed trade rumors surrounding Skubal throughout the offseason. Detroit faces a decision on whether to extend its ace, trade him for a massive return, or keep him for one more playoff push.

The Dodgers could still construct an all-prospect package for Skubal, but it would require depleting their farm system. Removing Glasnow from discussions significantly reduces their realistic chances of landing Detroit's ace this winter.

