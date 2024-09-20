Detroit Tigers Suggested To Sign 2024 All-Star To Turn Them Into 'Contenders'
The Detroit Tigers are now tied in the American League Wild Card, an indication of how hard the club has worked this season.
It's been a battle for this young team, and while they could've folded under pressure since the All-Star break, the Tigers have their fan base more excited than they've been for much of the past decade.
The new era of Detroit baseball is here, and it's here to stay.
Their first goal will be to make the postseason, as that'd be an incredible accomplishment for this organization.
No one expected the Tigers to play as well as they have, and even if they don't end up playing in October, it doesn't take away from what they've done.
Whenever the time comes, Detroit will have to focus on the offseason. As many have said in recent months, the Tigers are a lot closer to contending in the American League Central than they may appear.
One or two right moves this offseason could put them over the top.
If the front office is serious about winning, which they should be, they'll have no excuse not to spend as much as needed to help them accomplish their ultimate goal of competing for a World Series.
There are a few areas for them to improve, mostly offensively. Detroit could use another arm or two, but offensively speaking, the lineup could use some juice.
Many options await, including Jurickson Profar.
Roger Castillo of FanSided listed four players for the Tigers to pursue this offseason to "propel them into serious AL contenders," with Profar being the most intriguing option of the four.
"There were rumors that the Tigers were interested in Profar last off-season, and he is the type of hitter that would be perfect for Hinch... While he has primarily been an outfielder throughout his career, he can also play in the infield, including first base, though his experience there is limited. If Spencer Torkelson gets off to another slow start, Profar’s ability to hit fastballs — an area where Torkelson has struggled to generate power — could offer Detroit a much-needed veteran bat with positional versatility," Castillo wrote.
It's tough to gauge the potential contract for the 11-year veteran, as 2024 has been the best showing of his career.
Profar is slashing .283/.385/.436 with 23 home runs, 27 doubles, 83 RBI, and a 137 OPS+.
Depending on the price, the 31-year-old should certainly be on their radar.