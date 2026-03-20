Tigers' Dillon Dingler Shows No Impact From Elbow Issues with Strong Spring

The Detroit Tigers received some worrisome news earlier this offseason surrounding their Gold Glove catcher, Dillon Dingler. Dingler underwent arthroscopic right elbow surgery back in January, and the recovery time is listed at six to eight weeks.

That was back in January, and now, nearing the end of March and the beginning of the 2026 regular season, Dingler looks as if nothing was wrong with him this offseason. He's gotten starts behind the dish this spring and has been productive at the plate, looking to pick up where he left off in 2025.

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Dingler Against All Odds Still Shines

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez shakes hands with catcher Dillon Dingler after practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday and fell behind early due to a rare off day from ace Tarik Skubal. Dingler held down the pitching staff as he showed he could last year, and took matters into his own hands with the bat in the later innings.

Driving in three of Detroit's four runs, two of which from a home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dingler ensured the Tigers didn't lose another game this spring. Following the game, Dingler is hitting .250 at the dish with a .393 SLG.

Take a ride with Dillon Dingler to the bullpen 🚀#Tigers pic.twitter.com/K1WfiB3HLb — Fireside Baseball (@FiresideBsbl) March 20, 2026

With Jake Rogers suffering a concussion after hitting himself in the head with his own bat, the Tigers can only be thankful that Dingler's surgery earlier this season wasn't a longer timeline. Not only is he arguably a Top 10 catcher in the league, but he commands this pitching staff well, up and down the roster.

Earlier this offseason, Dingler was asked his thoughts on the ABS, and as a catcher who knows his way around stealing a strike or two, his reaction was valid. Luckily, he's been able to work through it this spring, despite elbow troubles.

"I've used it a few times in spring, I've only caught three games so far and challenged three times; right all three times," Dingler told Foul Territory.

Detroit Tigers catching coach Ryan Sienko watches catcher Dillon Dingler practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Dingler can begin 2026 the same way that he ended 2025, both regular season and playoff included, the Tigers won't have to worry about anything. Despite the concussion, it has been reported that Rogers will be ready for opening day for Detroit, helping the catching depth entirely.

Dingler is the first catcher in a long time that the Tigers have had who can hit consistently, rarely punch out, and play Gold Glove defense. While his elbow will continue to be closely monitored, his spring has been a display that Detroit has a warrior on its hands.