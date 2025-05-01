Detroit Tigers Superstar Appears to Be Fully Back From Ugly Slump
The Detroit Tigers were able to avoid a completely disastrous start to the 10-game road trip on Wednesday night by defeating the Houston Astros in the final game of the series.
Remaining on the road for the next week, the Tigers would love to pick up some more wins and keep pace on top of the American League Central.
In order to do just that, they will need their best players at their finest, and for a large portion of the beginning of the year, they were not getting that from their superstar.
For an extended period over the first month of the season, outfielder Riley Greene was struggling immensely at the plate.
Not seeing the ball well, not squaring it up, and not getting on base was not a recipe for statistical success for Greene.
Detroit's faith never wavered that the 24-year-old would eventually figure it out, but neither the team nor the fans would have predicted he would get this hot this quickly.
Over the last two weeks, Greene has slashed .333/.382/.529 with 17 hits in just 13 games, but it's really been the last seven days where the slugger has gotten even more locked in.
In the previous week which has included six games, Greene is slashing .391/.417/.826 with three home runs and six RBI, recording nine hits in 23 at-bats.
He has been the best player in the lineup by a significant margin over the last couple of weeks, but the Tigers finding so much success in the win column with Greene slumping to start the year is even more encouraging.
Clearly, this is not a one or two man lineup in the Motor City.
This team has the capability for anyone in the lineup to go off on any given night, and that coupled of course with potentially the best pitching in baseball forms a dynamic recipe for success.
On the season as a whole, Greene is now up to a respectable slash line of .261/.302/.454 with six home runs and 16 RBI, numbers which seem to be going up significantly with each passing game.
If the young star can keep up his recent production, not only is he going to be an All-Star for the second year in a row, he will also have Detroit in a place where they can make a real push in the American League.
Having Greene at his best over the course of a full season was always going to be huge for the Tigers.
The way he's hitting the ball lately, it certainly looks like he has arrived at his best.