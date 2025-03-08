Detroit Tigers To Sign Free Agent Former World Series Champion Right-Hander
The Detroit Tigers have added another pitcher to their staff in a surprise move early Saturday afternoon.
As first reported by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, the Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher José Urquidy. A later release from the team's PR department revealed the Major League contract is for one-year and worth $1 million with a $4 million club option for the 2026 season.
The 29-year-old spent five seasons with the Houston Astros from 2019-2023 but missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in June due to an issue he had been dealing with since spring training a year ago.
Last year's surgery was Urquidy’s second Tommy John of his career after having the surgery back in 2017 two years before making his Major League debut.
The righty has experience both as a starter and out of the bullpen but has largely been a starter throughout his career, helping the Astros to their second championship title in 2022 and pitching in three World Series during his career with a 1.23 ERA during five appearances and 14.2 innings on baseball's biggest stage.
For his entire career, Urquidy has a 3.98 ERA in 79 total appearances and a 4.08 ERA in 15 postseason appearances including eight starts. With a career record of 27-16 and a career WHIP of 1.143, Urquidy has shown he is able to contribute hugely to a big league staff when he is on the field and Detroit hopes that can be the case here.
The deal is a Major League contract, but it remains to be seen what role the team has in mind for Urquidy. Clearly with the second year option, the goal is for him to come back at some point this season and if he can prove he's healthy and can still be effective, perhaps the team will consider bringing him back.
Houston outrighted him from their roster back in November once it became clear his health was still going to be an issue and he is expected to miss a large of the 2025 season due to the timing of the surgery.
Another arm to have around for a potential playoff push beginning in August is never a bad thing and the Tigers clearly feel the same way.
As Urquidy continues to get healthy, the Tigers will likely plan on using him in whatever role he's needed most if he can come back this season.