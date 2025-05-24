Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Among Dying Breed of Special Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers have turned into something of a pitching development factory over the last few years.
Their current Major League roster, both active and on the injured list, includes eight pitchers who are homegrown talents; starters Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Ty Madden, Jackson Jobe and Keider Montero, along with relievers Will Vest, Beau Brieske and Brant Hurter.
Pitchers such as Reese Olson, Tyler Holton and Sawyer Gipson-Long may not have been drafted or signed as an international free agent by the Tigers, but they did a lot of developing in their system after being acquired as well.
Developing pitchers, especially to contribute to the level which that group as in the Big Leagues, is easier said than done. Plenty of teams are undone by not getting the most out of a talented arm and watching them thrive elsewhere.
There are some more high-upside pitchers in the minor leagues as well, such as Matt Manning, Jaden Hamm and Troy Melton.
But, there is one prospect who is garnering a lot of attention because of one devastating pitch in his arsenal; left-handed pitcher Lael Lockhart.
What Pitch Makes Tigers Prospect Lael Lockhart So Special?
In addition to having one of the most unique names in the game, he also possesses a throwback weapon in his repertoire; a curveball.
It is one of the most interesting pitches in the minor leagues right now, a true throwback to pitchers of old.
“The deuce may be a dying breed – only 29 pitchers have thrown more than 100 curves in Triple-A this season – but there are a few that still pop. Lockhart’s upper-70s version has earned a whiff rate of 52.1 percent, thanks to its significant drop (60 inches) and gloveside sweep (13.1 inches),” wrote Sam Dykstra of MLB.com.
That kind of movement would render even the most talented of hitters without an answer. Even if they knew it was coming, it would be tough to put the bat on the ball.
Not only does the ball move an incredible amount, Lockhart releases it from a low angle, making it even tougher to pick up on.
“This isn’t your typical 12-to-6 job, but that movement over two planes from a low release of 5.4 feet has Triple-A hitters befuddled. They have merely a .153 xBA against the pitch through Lockhart’s 10 starts with Toledo,” Dykstra added.
Given how great his curveball is, it is surprising that he has a 4.79 ERA across 41.1 innings. Walks are certainly an issue, issuing 24 thus far for an ugly 5.2 BB/9 ratio, resulting in a tough 1.500 WHIP.
Until he manages to hone his control, Lockhart will find it tough to get promoted to the Major Leagues, but it would be awesome to see his incredible breaking ball on display at the highest level.
There is a lot of upside in this system, with the Tigers creating quite a talent pipeline.