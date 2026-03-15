It’s Too Early to Worry About Tigers Pitcher Casey Mize Before Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers are less than two weeks away from Opening Day, and when the season looms this close, fans have a tendency to over-analyze spring training performances.

Over the last couple of starts, this has been the case for Detroit veteran right-hander Casey Mize, who is working his way through some struggles this spring. While speaking to media this weekend following his latest shelling, Mize revealed he is dealing with a mechanical problem.

With likely more than two weeks until he actually needs to make a start, chances are he is able to fix whatever the problem is. Based on the way he performed over the first half last year, fans should not yet hit the panic button on Mize.

Mize Has Time Before First Tigers Start to Fix Issues

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While Mize certainly needs to get things moving in the right direction soon, he has a 7.15 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over 11.1 spring innings to this point with just six strikeouts and seven walks. He has never been a devastating swing-and-miss arm, but seeing him not generate any is tough.

Fortunately, he would hardly be the first name to struggle in spring and take some time to get things going in the season. Mize between the second half last year and now camp has been unable to get back to his breakout All-Star form he had over the first half of 2025, but if any staff is capable of getting him there, it's Detroit.

He will keep watching the tape, working with pitching coach Chris Fetter -- who is one of the best in the business -- and tune things up over the next week to get himself ready. With likely two more spring starts to go for Mize, chances are they can fix whatever is wrong.

Mize Can Slot in at Back of Tigers Rotation

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After signing Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, Mize can safely become Detroit's No. 5 starter at the back of the rotation, which means they do not need him to be an ace, they just need solid and steady reliability.

Mize at the back of the rotation gives the Tigers talent and pedigree from top to bottom without the added pressure of needing him to perform like an All-Star. If the 28-year-old can get back to even close to the kind of form from last year, it would be a massive bonus for this rotation.

Time is starting to run out, but there is still plenty of it for Mize to figure out exactly what's going on and how he can fix it.