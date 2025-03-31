Detroit Tigers Top Prospect to Make First Start Monday Under Even More Pressure
The Detroit Tigers road trip out West continues on Monday night coming off a three-game sweep against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to start the season.
After a day off on Sunday, the Tigers will kick off another trio of games on Monday, this time against the Seattle Mariners.
Under perhaps the biggest microscope of his career will be Detroit's top prospect -- right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe -- who is set to make his first career start on Monday night at the age of 22 years old.
Granted this is still an incredibly young season and the Tigers are coming off a series where they faced the best lineup on the planet, but after starting the year in an 0-3 hole, there may be even more pressure on Jobe to come out and perform to potentially help his team earn a victory.
He made his Major League debut in the last couple of games of the regular season last year and threw four scoreless innings with just one hit in what was largely low-leverage situations.
After controversially making the playoff roster, things did not go well for him on a big league mound once October came around. He came in this spring with a fresh start and showed the team his elite stuff that has him such a highly rated prospect.
Though there were some bumps in the road, Jobe finished camp with an ERA of 3.86 and a WHIP of 0.980 over five starts and 16.1 innings pitched, earning the No. 4 spot in the rotation over guys like Kenta Maeda and Keider Montero.
The anticipation for Jobe's first start is as immense as Detroit has seen in some time.
Add the fact that he has a chance to earn not only the first win of his career but also the team's first win of the season, and that adds an extra layer to things.
With a chance to hit the reset button on the season following what was a tough weekend in Los Angeles, Jobe will lead the team in pursuit of a tone-setting game against the Mariners.
Tigers fans who want to watch the massive moment for the franchise and potentially the future of the pitching staff will have to stay up late on Monday night for another West Coast showdown.
First pitch will be at 9:40 p.m. EST with Jobe squaring off against fellow youngster in 25-year-old right-hander Emerson Hancock for Seattle.