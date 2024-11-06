Detroit Tigers Trade Away Intriguing Pitcher to National League Powerhouse
What the Detroit Tigers do this offseason could become headline news.
After seemingly waving the white flag on the year when trading away veterans at the deadline, the promotion of top prospects and giving everyday playing time to their young stars propelled this team on a magical run that came within one win of competing for the World Series.
The future looks bright for this Tigers club, but there are still some areas that could be upgraded.
How Detroit's front office and ownership group goes about that either this winter or in the future will be seen since they could start spending money again or just sit back and allow this roster to develop.
One move they already did make, however, shipping out one of their bullpen options.
According to the team's official social media page, they traded reliever Devin Sweet to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.
Sweet didn't make an appearance for the Tigers this past campaign after they claimed him off waivers in January, but during this season where he pitched solely with their Triple-A affiliate, he posted a 3.91 ERA across his 52 outings and four starts, striking out 111 batters over 76.0 innings.
The 28-year-old has only made seven Major League outings in his career, all coming in 2023 where two was with the Seattle Mariners and five was with the Oakland Athletics.
It's unclear what role he might have had with Detroit going forward, especially with so many players in their bullpen performing well in high-leverage spots late in the season and during the playoffs.
Moving him to get some cash compensation that could help them land someone of note this winter is a smart decision if they didn't think he would factor into the mix next year.