Detroit Tigers Trade Proposal Enters Sweepstakes For White Sox Superstar
The Detroit Tigers timeline got thrust ahead by their elite pitching staff and their offense seems to be a little bit behind pace.
One thing they could do to remedy that is by making a blockbuster trade for an outfielder widely expected to be moved this season. That player would be Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently put together an intriguing trade offer that would at least get the conversation start with the White Sox.
This trade would see the Tigers offer up infield prospect Jace Jung to Chicago in exchange for Robert.
Jung is an intriguing prospect that has varied reviews around the industry. Some see him as a star, while others see him as an awkward defensive fit that can really only hit.
If the White Sox are on the more positive side, this is a great starting point for Robert.
With Chicago being one of the least competitive teams in the league and just months off of trading Garrett Crochet, there is little reason to expect Robert to stick around for much longer.
Kyle Williams of Chicago Sun-Times asked him the other day if he expected to still be with the team at this point and Robert told him no.
The 27-year-old is coming off of an injury-riddled season that saw him post a career-worst .224/.278/.379 slash line with an OPS+ of 87.
He is finally healthy again, though, and coming off of an absurdly successful spring training with a .300/.386/.580 slash line and four home runs.
The hope in trading for Robert is that the team is able to get that 38 home run and 20 stolen base season that he put together in 2023.
There is an added benefit in that he is not a rental at all. He has this year remaining on his contract and then $20 million options for both 2026 and 2027.
Adding that longevity could be what gets Detroit to give up a young star like Jung. They would get to capitalize on this Tarik Skubal window while not crippling themself for the future.
Jung has been great in the minors with a career .259/.378/.470 slash line with 20+ home run potential. That would be more than fine if that is the type of player he can become in the Majors.
His debut didn't go great last season and he has had a slow start to 2025, but will still hold value to the right buyer.
Robert is a good enough player to where they can also add more if they need to.