Detroit Tigers Youngster Could Be ‘Contender’ for MLB’s Top Prospect in 2026
The Detroit Tigers have already shown off plenty of their young talent throughout the past year, and it's been one of the better seasons in recent memory because of that.
The hope is that their youngsters will continue to develop, and the front office will either add more talent in the offseason or call up some of their other top prospects.
Of those players is 2023 MLB draft pick Max Clark, an outfielder who nearly does it all on the field. He was selected with the No. 3 pick.
Clark is viewed as one of the top two prospects in the organization by most outlets, and for good reason. Only 19 years old, he's impressed for the Tigers in the minors. In High-A, he's slashing .275/.368/.459 with two home runs in 109 at-bats.
He's an elite defender, has good bat-to-ball skills, and is a threat with his legs. He had 26 stolen bases in 73 Single-A games this year.
Clark's skill set is regarded at such a high level that Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com believes he could be the top prospect in baseball in 2026 if he adds power to his game.
"Last year’s third overall pick has come as advertised. He’s been a consistent hitter at both Single-A and High-A, showing good bat-to-ball skills for his age at 19, and his plus-plus speed and overall defense in center field continue to be strong weapons in his first full season. There’s been some power (nine homers), but a little more as he enters his 20s would make him a true five-tool talent and maybe even a contender for the No. 1 overall spot."
Adding power isn't out of the question, either. While most of the game's top sluggers showed power when they were youngsters, Clark, being so young, is far from the player he'll be one day.
He has a lot of time to add muscle, and with Detroit understanding that he needs to hit for more power, they'll have to continue working with him on that aspect of his game.
It'll be interesting to see how long it takes for him to get called up to the big league level. If he continues to play well at High-A, he'll likely see action at Double-A as early as next season.
It could be quite some time before he makes an impact at the big league level, but when that time comes, it should be an exciting day for Tigers fans.