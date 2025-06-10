Do Detroit Tigers Have Enough To Sustain Their Current Incredible Pace?
There wasn’t a team in baseball that had as much positive momentum built from the 2024 season heading into this year than the Detroit Tigers.
They snapped a nine-year playoff drought with an unprecedented run at the end of the regular season, earning the second wild card spot in the American League and defeating the Houston Astros in the ALWC.
Over the winter, the team didn’t make too many drastic moves, upgrading around the fringes with one-year deals for second baseman Gleyber Torres, starting pitcher Alex Cobb and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle.
The only player to receive a multi-year deal was starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, whose second year is an option, so he could hit the open market again in a few months.
Despite not making any splash acquisitions, the Tigers have been able to take that next step, ascending the standings.
They look like bona fide contenders, currently owning the best record in the MLB at 43-24, already opening up a seven-game lead in the AL Central over the second-place Minnesota Twins.
Is this kind of pace sustainable for Detroit?
Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required) certainly isn’t counting them out.
“If the Tigers can hold steady, they’ll have enough to claim home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, which could bode well for a deep October run — Detroit’s 23-9 home record is the best in the AL. Precedent suggests not to count these Tigers out,” he wrote.
Maintaining this incredible level of performance and earning home field advantage is certainly within reach, especially if they can acquire some upgrades ahead of the trade deadline.
The Tigers don’t have any glaring weaknesses, which makes their chances of continuing this level of play high.
But, bringing in some help at third base and center field wouldn’t hurt and if the opportunity to add an experienced closer to the mix arose, they should think about pulling the trigger.
Contributions are being made up and down the roster, from stars such as Tarik Skubal to unheralded players like Jahmai Jones.
Detroit has a well-balanced roster and the assets to swing a blockbuster if they believe a player is available who will put them over the top as contenders.
Even if they don't make a major addition, they are plenty talented to sustain this success, especially once they are healthy and manager A.J. Hinch has everyone at his disposal.
