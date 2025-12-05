Tigers Must Answer Big Question at Plate Entering Winter Meetings

The annual Winter Meetings are quickly approaching as executives from all 30 teams will meet in Orlando, Fla. The MLB offseason typically starts slow, as free agent moves and trades slowly trickle in.

Over the next week, news and rumors will start to ramp up, and the Detroit Tigers could be at the center of it. The Tigers have been relatively quiet thus far, but that should change quickly. Detroit has money to spend, and president of baseball operations Scott Harris will likely be aggressive in his free agent pursuits. However, there is one question that surrounds the Tigers as they head into the Winter Meetings.

Will the Tigers Boost their Offense?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris has been vocal about the offensive woes towards the end of last season. Detroit turned into a potent offense before the All-Star break, sending multiple players to the midsummer classic. The success of the first half quickly turned into chaos, and the Tigers blew a massive lead in the A.L. Central.

In an article from MLB.com, Harris said that pitching is the priority, particularly in the bullpen. As far as the offense goes, they were able to re-sign Gleyber Torres on a qualifying offer. That was a huge win for the Tigers, as Torres turned in a terrific season at the plate.

It'll be interesting to see the front office weigh their options. On one hand, Detroit has a lot of young talent, and they've all shown flashes of greatness. On the other side, the pitching held their weight in the playoffs, but the offense came up short multiple times. If they don't make changes to their lineup, that could spell trouble next season.

The Tigers finished top 10 in home runs and runs driven in, led by Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson. Where their struggles lied was the strikeouts and whiff rate. Detroit finished top five in total team strikeouts. That simply has to change next year.

Alex Bregman is one of the top free agent hitters available. He was linked to the Tigers a season ago before choosing the Boston Red Sox. It seems that mutual interest will ramp up once again, and Bregman could certainly elevate their offense. Detroit has also been linked as a trade candidate for second baseman Ketel Marte. The 32-year-old is one of the best hitting infielders in all of baseball, and would be an instant boost.

The Tigers have a lot on their plate this offseason. Extending Tarik Skubal should be the top priority, but I don't expect the Tigers to run it back with the same lineup in 2026. Some big changes could be coming, and Detroit could become the winners of the offseason with the right offensive moves.

